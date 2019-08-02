Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $1.60 Million; Schweitzer (SWM) Stake Has Upped by Adams Asset Advisors Llc

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 65,413 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 11,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 50,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03M, down from 61,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 3.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27,247 shares to 231,466 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.30 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

