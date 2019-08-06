Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $12.49 Million; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Increases Position in Intelsat S A (I)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 69.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 78,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 34,277 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, down from 112,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $163.39. About 1.77M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 1.09 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 685,019 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial has 777,854 shares. Reilly Ltd, California-based fund reported 442 shares. Davis R M has 62,682 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Numerixs Invest stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fairview Cap Inv Lc holds 8,427 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Founders Lc has 0.26% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,197 shares. Moreover, South State has 0.87% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 30,206 were accumulated by Schmidt P J Inv Management. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 83,649 shares. Blue Financial accumulated 6,218 shares. Moreover, Motco has 0.05% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,134 shares. Bar Harbor Ser invested in 0.61% or 6,840 shares. Dsc Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 3,794 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $6.88 million activity. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. The insider Ayala John sold 6,428 shares worth $966,713. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares to 194,180 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

