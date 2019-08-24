Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Position in Altria Group (MO) by $3.42 Million as Stock Value Declined; Community Financial Services Group Has Lifted Valero Energy (VLO) Holding by $1.51 Million; Valuation Declined

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $74.18. About 3.42 million shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Valero Energy’s Proposed Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 06/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING SULFUR UNIT, PREPARING HYDROCRACKER RESTART

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 93.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The hedge fund held 3,950 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 63,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Incorporated owns 0.31% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1.04M shares. 5,000 are held by Shufro Rose Limited Liability Company. Barnett & Com has 475 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security has 0.95% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 22,743 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter Tru has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Federated Investors Pa has 8.09M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 7,301 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 90,825 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 15,081 shares. 23,800 are owned by Dodge Cox. Barton Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,740 shares. Ent Svcs Corp owns 6,123 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 5.64M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Howard Cap Mgmt holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 38,685 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 13,676 shares to 100,978 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 378,542 were accumulated by Qs Invsts Limited Liability. Country Trust Commercial Bank reported 79 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Lc has 0.3% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Fort Washington Advisors Oh reported 9,516 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.12% or 5.55 million shares. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 930 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.13% stake. Barclays Pcl accumulated 1.38 million shares. Private Mgmt Gp has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Rodgers Brothers reported 5,819 shares. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Ltd holds 1.95% or 24,792 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.01% or 10,549 shares in its portfolio. 134,395 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 38,218 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

