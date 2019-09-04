Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Its Carmax (KMX) Position; 0 Analysts Covering Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

Among 2 analysts covering Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Echo Global Logistics has $3000 highest and $25 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 39.44% above currents $19.6 stock price. Echo Global Logistics had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 10 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Equal-Weight” rating. See Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) latest ratings:

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Carmax Inc (KMX) stake by 84.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 15,600 shares as Carmax Inc (KMX)’s stock rose 12.01%. The Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc holds 2,875 shares with $201,000 value, down from 18,475 last quarter. Carmax Inc now has $13.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 1.35 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $534.74 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 21.68 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Among 8 analysts covering CarMax (NYSE:KMX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CarMax has $15000 highest and $80 lowest target. $99.38’s average target is 20.37% above currents $82.56 stock price. CarMax had 20 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Buckingham Research maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Monday, April 1. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Monday, June 24 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Guggenheim. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $214.92 million for 15.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.35% negative EPS growth.