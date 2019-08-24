Osborne Partners Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Centene (CNC); As Cvs Caremark (CVS) Stock Declined, Cacti Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 95,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 194,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, up from 99,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,000 shares to 771,698 shares, valued at $64.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,317 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.39% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 559,664 shares. 22,385 are held by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Weatherly Asset LP holds 0.34% or 31,087 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Company reported 30,576 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.98% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bb&T Llc holds 0.61% or 1.17M shares. Moreover, Roberts Glore And Il has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 4,863 shares. Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 12,072 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Cohen Klingenstein Lc has invested 0.31% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). City Holding Communications owns 28,672 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York reported 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Calamos Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 6,780 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 20,884 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was made by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 679,361 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 60 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company. 20,380 are owned by Ls Advisors Llc. 20,584 are owned by Burren Capital Ltd. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Envestnet Asset has 167,299 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,000 shares. 456,472 are owned by Mackenzie Financial Corp. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 187,883 shares. 217,835 are held by Asset One Ltd. British Columbia Investment Corporation reported 112,172 shares. Moreover, Bloom Tree Lc has 4.74% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). South State Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 26,107 shares.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,888 shares to 80,452 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 90,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,067 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).