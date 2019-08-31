Osborne Partners Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in American Express Co (AXP); Synovus Financial Has Trimmed Prologis (PLD) Holding by $303,525; Stock Rose

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.37. About 1.75M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 34.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Synovus Financial Corp sold 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 7,952 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $572,000, down from 12,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Synovus Financial Corp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 1.57 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $512.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40,671 shares to 113,799 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 23,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,982 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark owns 2,035 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schroder Mgmt Group invested in 448,128 shares or 0.08% of the stock. National Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 746,448 shares. Prescott Grp Mngmt Lc holds 5,200 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust accumulated 138,951 shares. Accredited Invsts Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meyer Handelman Co owns 34,560 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.2% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.12% or 194,758 shares. 2,123 were accumulated by Central Bancorp And Communication. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 6,640 shares. Lafayette Invs Inc owns 2,000 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co has 1.13% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 8,113 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Ameriprise Financial has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 785,239 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of AMEX Assurance Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Top 7 Holdings as of His 89th Birthday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 29.17% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.72 per share. PLD’s profit will be $580.78 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Prologis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Ftb reported 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) stated it has 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 885,607 are held by Renaissance Technology Ltd Com. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.27% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wellington Mngmt Llp has 1.07M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lincoln has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 5,963 are owned by Campbell Company Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 20,701 shares in its portfolio. Resolution Capital Ltd reported 5.65 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Limited Liability reported 3,432 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc owns 192,831 shares. Prudential Pcl holds 594,149 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Company owns 2.88M shares.