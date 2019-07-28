Osborne Partners Capital Management Boosted Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $614,651; As Winnebago Industries (WGO) Shares Rose, Holder Skyline Asset Management LP Has Trimmed by $1.22 Million Its Holding

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 11,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 16/04/2018 – Fourth Annual American Express Leadership Academy Global Alumni Summit Connects Social Purpose Leaders from Around the World; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 39,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42M, down from 277,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Winnebago Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 306,750 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has declined 2.99% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES- FOR FY2018, CURRENTLY PROJECTING IMPROVED TAX RATE TO BENEFIT DILUTED EPS BY ESTIMATED $0.10 TO $0.12, NET OF REINVESTMENTS; 01/05/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES ALL-ELECTRIC/ZERO-EMISSION COMMER; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q REV. $468.4M, EST. $444.3M; 07/03/2018 Winnebago Industries’ Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on March 21, 2018

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard/Wellington Fund Admir (VWENX) by 10,475 shares to 64,156 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,324 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

