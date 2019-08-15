OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Both OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.25 N/A -0.76 0.00 ViewRay Inc. 8 4.36 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of OrthoPediatrics Corp. and ViewRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6% ViewRay Inc. 0.00% -80.1% -40.3%

Liquidity

8.6 and 6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of OrthoPediatrics Corp. Its rival ViewRay Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.1 respectively. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ViewRay Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OrthoPediatrics Corp. and ViewRay Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 ViewRay Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s upside potential is 58.08% at a $48.5 average target price. Meanwhile, ViewRay Inc.’s average target price is $6, while its potential upside is 52.67%. Based on the results given earlier, OrthoPediatrics Corp. is looking more favorable than ViewRay Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OrthoPediatrics Corp. and ViewRay Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.6% and 0%. 40.3% are OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, ViewRay Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% ViewRay Inc. -5.58% 3.94% 33.73% 29.48% -22.22% 47.61%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp. was less bullish than ViewRay Inc.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors ViewRay Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patientÂ’s anatomy simultaneously. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. Its customers include university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. The company markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. ViewRay, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Bedford, Ohio.