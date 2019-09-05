OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Since OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 38 7.40 N/A -0.76 0.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 42 25.70 N/A -20.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Silk Road Medical Inc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6% Silk Road Medical Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6. Competitively, Silk Road Medical Inc’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Silk Road Medical Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Silk Road Medical Inc 0 0 3 3.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.11% and an $53 average target price. Meanwhile, Silk Road Medical Inc’s average target price is $47, while its potential upside is 15.34%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that OrthoPediatrics Corp. seems more appealing than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Silk Road Medical Inc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.6% and 74.7%. About 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Silk Road Medical Inc has 41.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% Silk Road Medical Inc 3.19% -7.78% 6.39% 0% 0% 19.65%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Silk Road Medical Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Silk Road Medical Inc beats OrthoPediatrics Corp.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.