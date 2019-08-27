OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)’s Financial Results Comparing With InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and InspireMD Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.28 N/A -0.76 0.00 InspireMD Inc. 5 0.96 N/A -16.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see OrthoPediatrics Corp. and InspireMD Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OrthoPediatrics Corp. and InspireMD Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6% InspireMD Inc. 0.00% -107.4% -74.4%

Liquidity

OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6. On the competitive side is, InspireMD Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to InspireMD Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for OrthoPediatrics Corp. and InspireMD Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 InspireMD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 71.97% for OrthoPediatrics Corp. with consensus target price of $53.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares and 25% of InspireMD Inc. shares. About 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.2% of InspireMD Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% InspireMD Inc. 7.82% -4.34% -34.71% -63.73% -67.24% -58.34%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp. had bullish trend while InspireMD Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats on 8 of the 8 factors InspireMD Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

InspireMD, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of complex coronary and vascular diseases. It offers MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions; and CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications. The company is also developing NVGuard, a neurovascular flow diverter that diverts blood flow away from cerebral aneurysms and seals the aneurysms. InspireMD, Inc. distributes its products in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.