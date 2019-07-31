OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Lifted By $934,416 Its Noodles And Company (NDLS) Stake

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 18,920 shares traded. OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has risen 111.89% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KIDS News: 14/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for its 25th Surgical System, Pediatric Nailing Platform |FEMUR; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 4Q Loss/Shr $4.35; 22/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces PediFlex™ Advanced Surgical System; 14/05/2018 – ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $34.6 MLN, COMPARED TO $42.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP. ANNOUNCES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS 25TH SURGICAL SYSTEM, PEDIATRIC NAILING PLATFORM IFEMUR; 10/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Supports Third Medical Mission with World Pediatric Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ OrthoPediatrics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIDS); 07/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics is a Double Diamond Sponsor for 2018 POSNA Meeting; 09/04/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Sponsorship of 2018 EPOS Meeting and Lunch Symposium; 07/03/2018 ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP KIDS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22 PCT

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased Noodles And Company (NDLS) stake by 50.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc acquired 155,736 shares as Noodles And Company (NDLS)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc holds 461,301 shares with $3.14M value, up from 305,565 last quarter. Noodles And Company now has $335.32 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 99,326 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 25/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: ARGENTIA HAS 20% VOTING POWER AFTER CONVERSION; 14/03/2018 – Noodles & Co. Says Key Sales Metric to Return to Growth in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Noodles & Company Celebrates The End Of Tax Season With Appetizing Offer To Help Americans De-stress; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa accumulated 301 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.31M were reported by Blackrock. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Co reported 0.01% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 648,268 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp reported 61,703 shares stake. Renaissance Technology Ltd has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 7,894 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 1,835 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). 254,800 were reported by Hennessy. New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Assetmark Inc accumulated 24 shares. 35,186 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc. Mill Road Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 42.72% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.46 million shares.

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Setting the Tone for Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Of The Day: Noodles & Company (NDLS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by SunTrust. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased Wideopenwest Inc stake by 108,706 shares to 272,414 valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) stake by 309,375 shares and now owns 22,625 shares. Perspecta Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Study shows cute kids are YouTube clickbait, child advocates concerned – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Genius Brands International Launches â€œKid Genius Plus!â€ on Dish; Now Available to Approximately 70% of All US Television Households – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Much Do Americans Spend on Summer Travel? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks That Could Help You Send Your Kids to College – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Big Question I Want To Ask The Fed This Week… – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. The company has market cap of $533.37 million. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education.