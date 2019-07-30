OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 8.62 N/A -0.97 0.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 30 1.80 N/A 1.23 24.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -47.1% -28.4% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.1%

Liquidity

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a Current Ratio of 10.5 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s upside potential is 39.73% at a $48.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.7% and 44.05%. About 39.7% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. -9.12% 7.05% 13.68% 41.9% 111.89% 17.49% Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. 1.7% 7.28% 6.13% -23.41% -19.72% -1.26%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 17.49% stronger performance while Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has -1.26% weaker performance.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments. The companyÂ’s OTC healthcare products include Chloraseptic sore throat treatments and mouth pain products, Clear Eyes eye care products, Compound W wart removers, Dramamine Non-Drowsy naturals, Efferdent denture cleansers, Luden's throat drops, BC and Goody's analgesic powders, Beano for gas prevention, Debrox for ear wax removal, and Gaviscon for upset stomach remedies. Its OTC healthcare products portfolio also comprise Fess nasal saline sprays, Hydralyte for dehydration and electrolyte replacement, Monistat for vaginal treatment-anti-fungal, Nix lice/parasite treatments, DenTek for peg oral care, Summer's Eve feminine care products, Fleet laxatives, Pedia Lax pediatric laxatives, Ecotrin aspirin, Phazyme for gas relief, Tagamet acid reducers, and Uristat urinary tract infection treatments. The company also offers household cleaning products consisting of Chore Boy scrubbing Pads; Comet abrasive and non-abrasive powders, sprays, and creams; and Spic and Span brand products. It primarily offers its products to mass merchandisers, drug stores, and supermarkets, as well as club, convenience, and dollar stores. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.