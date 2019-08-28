OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Comparing side by side

Both OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.19 N/A -0.76 0.00 Invacare Corporation 7 0.19 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Invacare Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are 8.6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Invacare Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. OrthoPediatrics Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Invacare Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for OrthoPediatrics Corp. and Invacare Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a consensus price target of $53, and a 74.23% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Invacare Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 40.3% of OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invacare Corporation.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Invacare Corporation.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.