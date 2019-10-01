OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; Roper Technologies (ROP) Sellers Decreased By 6.69% Their Shorts

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s analysts see 21.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 31,419 shares traded. OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has risen 32.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIDS News: 07/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics is a Double Diamond Sponsor for 2018 POSNA Meeting; 14/05/2018 – ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP. ANNOUNCES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS 25TH SURGICAL SYSTEM, PEDIATRIC NAILING PLATFORM IFEMUR; 04/05/2018 – EY Announces OrthoPediatrics as Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Midwest; 19/04/2018 – DJ OrthoPediatrics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIDS); 07/03/2018 ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP KIDS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22 PCT; 22/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces PediFlex™ Advanced Surgical System; 14/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for its 25th Surgical System, Pediatric Nailing Platform |FEMUR; 14/05/2018 – ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $34.6 MLN, COMPARED TO $42.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 4Q Loss/Shr $4.35; 09/04/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Sponsorship of 2018 EPOS Meeting and Lunch Symposium

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) had a decrease of 6.69% in short interest. ROP's SI was 1.62 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.69% from 1.73 million shares previously. With 429,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)'s short sellers to cover ROP's short positions. The SI to Roper Technologies Inc's float is 1.59%. The stock decreased 3.06% or $10.92 during the last trading session, reaching $345.68. About 266,663 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. The company has market cap of $531.85 million. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Roper Technologies, Inc. shares while 228 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 3.76% above currents $345.68 stock price. Roper Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $40400 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital.

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company has market cap of $35.95 billion. It operates in four divisions: Medical & Scientific Imaging; RF Technology; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. It has a 32.21 P/E ratio. The firm offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software.