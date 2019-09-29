OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Analysts See $-0.17 EPS; DEUTZ AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (DEUZF) Sellers Decreased By 35.2% Their Shorts

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $-0.17 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 13.33% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s analysts see 21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 119,446 shares traded or 35.79% up from the average. OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has risen 32.10% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIDS News: 14/05/2018 – ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP. ANNOUNCES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS 25TH SURGICAL SYSTEM, PEDIATRIC NAILING PLATFORM IFEMUR; 14/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance for its 25th Surgical System, Pediatric Nailing Platform |FEMUR; 07/03/2018 ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP KIDS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22 PCT; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 4Q Loss/Shr $4.35; 09/04/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Sponsorship of 2018 EPOS Meeting and Lunch Symposium; 07/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics is a Double Diamond Sponsor for 2018 POSNA Meeting; 04/05/2018 – EY Announces OrthoPediatrics as Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Midwest; 10/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Supports Third Medical Mission with World Pediatric Project; 22/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces PediFlex™ Advanced Surgical System; 19/04/2018 – DJ OrthoPediatrics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIDS)

DEUTZ AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) had a decrease of 35.2% in short interest. DEUZF’s SI was 12,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 35.2% from 19,600 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 12 days are for DEUTZ AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:DEUZF)’s short sellers to cover DEUZF’s short positions. It closed at $6.9 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Top Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Most Americans Aren’t Taking Advantage of This Valuable College Savings Tool – Nasdaq” published on September 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stein Mart Welcomes Its Newest Addition â€“ Kids! – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Saved Enough for Retirement? Well, That Depends – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. The company has market cap of $528.41 million. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education.