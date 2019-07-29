OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Franklin Resources Has Raised Its Ball (BLL) Stake

Analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $-0.21 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 20,265 shares traded. OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has risen 111.89% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KIDS News: 14/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 1Q Loss/Shr 41c; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 22%; 14/05/2018 – ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP. ANNOUNCES FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS 25TH SURGICAL SYSTEM, PEDIATRIC NAILING PLATFORM IFEMUR; 04/05/2018 – EY Announces OrthoPediatrics as Entrepreneur of The Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Midwest; 07/03/2018 ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP KIDS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22 PCT; 22/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics Corp. Introduces PediFlex™ Advanced Surgical System; 14/05/2018 – ORTHOPEDIATRICS CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $34.6 MLN, COMPARED TO $42.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – OrthoPediatrics is a Double Diamond Sponsor for 2018 POSNA Meeting; 07/03/2018 – OrthoPediatrics 4Q Loss/Shr $4.35; 19/04/2018 – DJ OrthoPediatrics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIDS)

Franklin Resources Inc increased Ball Corp (BLL) stake by 33.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Resources Inc acquired 9,929 shares as Ball Corp (BLL)'s stock rose 13.24%. The Franklin Resources Inc holds 39,329 shares with $2.28M value, up from 29,400 last quarter. Ball Corp now has $24.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.34 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. OrthoPediatrics had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. The company has market cap of $513.37 million. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education.

Franklin Resources Inc decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 2,450 shares to 58,367 valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 1.98 million shares and now owns 7.16M shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Ball (NYSE:BLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ball had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Friday, February 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”. The stock of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Wells Fargo.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $6.16 million activity. Shares for $5.06M were sold by HAYES JOHN A. Fisher Daniel William sold $371,886 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) on Wednesday, February 6. $725,018 worth of stock was sold by MORRISON SCOTT C on Wednesday, February 6.

