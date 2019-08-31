Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.11 N/A 0.49 108.42 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.41 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orthofix Medical Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orthofix Medical Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Volatility and Risk

Orthofix Medical Inc. is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.4 beta. Competitively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Orthofix Medical Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 61.8%. 3.2% are Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation has -30.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.