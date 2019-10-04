Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 52 3.06 18.56M 0.49 108.42 ReShape Lifesciences Inc. N/A 0.00 17.80M -876.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Orthofix Medical Inc. and ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 35,968,992.25% 2.9% 2.1% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 26,726,726,726.73% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares and 2.42% of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. shares. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has 0.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% ReShape Lifesciences Inc. 10% 47.32% -21.43% -70.64% -99.95% -67.65%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. had bullish trend while ReShape Lifesciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

EnteroMedics Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses. The company develops the vBloc System, which is used to limit the expansion of the stomach, control hunger sensations between meals, reduce the frequency and intensity of stomach contractions, and produce a feeling of early and prolonged fullness. It has collaboration with Mayo Clinic. The company was formerly known as Beta Medical, Inc. and changed its name to EnteroMedics Inc. in 2003. EnteroMedics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.