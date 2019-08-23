Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)

This is a contrast between Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Motus GI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.25 N/A 0.49 108.42 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 4 2333.86 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Orthofix Medical Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Orthofix Medical Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Motus GI Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. Motus GI Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Orthofix Medical Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Motus GI Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 32.51% upside potential and a consensus price target of $71.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orthofix Medical Inc. and Motus GI Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 37.7%. 3.2% are Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Motus GI Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% Motus GI Holdings Inc. -5.26% -9.7% -32.5% -34.94% -61.59% -13.18%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. has 1.83% stronger performance while Motus GI Holdings Inc. has -13.18% weaker performance.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Motus GI Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. Its Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.