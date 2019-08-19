Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC)

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.15 N/A 0.49 108.42 Invacare Corporation 7 0.17 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orthofix Medical Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Invacare Corporation’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 2.3. Competitively, Invacare Corporation has 2 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Orthofix Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Invacare Corporation.

Orthofix Medical Inc. and Invacare Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Invacare Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s consensus price target is $71, while its potential upside is 38.83%.

Orthofix Medical Inc. and Invacare Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. Insiders held 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.6% of Invacare Corporation shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invacare Corporation.

On 8 of the 9 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Invacare Corporation.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.