Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS)

We will be comparing the differences between Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 52 3.24 18.56M 0.49 108.42 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 4 0.00 114.61M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orthofix Medical Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orthofix Medical Inc. and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 35,920,263.21% 2.9% 2.1% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. 2,690,754,566.37% 0% -93.5%

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s current beta is 0.4 and it happens to be 60.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.4% of Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. -6.99% -15.67% 19.91% 116.24% 143.27% 201.19%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. was less bullish than Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular intervention systems for use in interventional vascular procedures. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures. Its CorPath system facilitates stent positioning for PCI procedures by allowing a physician to measure, manipulate, and advance devices with robotic precision; and CorPath GRX system enables the precise, robotic-assisted control of coronary guide catheters, guidewires, and balloon/stent devices from the safety of a radiation-shielded interventional cockpit. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributor relationships in the United States and internationally. It serves vascular, coronary, peripheral vascular, neurointerventional, and structural heart markets. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.