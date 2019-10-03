Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 52 3.07 18.56M 0.49 108.42 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 32 0.09 10.14M -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Orthofix Medical Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 35,989,916.62% 2.9% 2.1% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 31,866,750.47% -149.5% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. are 3.5 and 2.3. Competitively, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 22.8 and 22.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Orthofix Medical Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.67, while its potential upside is 60.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.8% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. -3.4% -13.46% 71.26% 158.63% 0% 142.89%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. was less bullish than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.