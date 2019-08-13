Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) Comparing side by side

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:SPNE) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.22 N/A 0.49 108.42 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 14 1.48 N/A -2.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Orthofix Medical Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Orthofix Medical Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0.00% -30.1% -23.5%

Risk & Volatility

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.05 beta.

Liquidity

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. On the competitive side is, SeaSpine Holdings Corporation which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Orthofix Medical Inc. and SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SeaSpine Holdings Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Orthofix Medical Inc. is $71, with potential upside of 34.75%. Competitively the average target price of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is $22, which is potential 90.31% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that SeaSpine Holdings Corporation looks more robust than Orthofix Medical Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.8% of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.7% are SeaSpine Holdings Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% SeaSpine Holdings Corporation -4.58% -0.16% -11.61% -14.3% 3.76% -30.32%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. had bullish trend while SeaSpine Holdings Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats SeaSpine Holdings Corporation.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and Internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices, collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to enhance bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company offers its orthobiologics products in various forms, such as putties, pastes, and strips. Its spinal fusion hardware products comprise products for spinal fusion in minimally invasive surgery, complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.