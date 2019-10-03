Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) Comparison side by side

Since Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and Invacare Corporation (NYSE:IVC) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 52 3.24 18.56M 0.49 108.42 Invacare Corporation 6 0.23 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Orthofix Medical Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Orthofix Medical Inc. and Invacare Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 35,955,056.18% 2.9% 2.1% Invacare Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -4.6%

Risk and Volatility

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s 0.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 60.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Invacare Corporation’s 1.97 beta is the reason why it is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.5 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. Its rival Invacare Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.3 respectively. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Invacare Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.4% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares and 0% of Invacare Corporation shares. Insiders owned 3.2% of Orthofix Medical Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Invacare Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% Invacare Corporation 17.84% 5.52% -24.96% 2.69% -69.43% 24.42%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc. has weaker performance than Invacare Corporation

Summary

Orthofix Medical Inc. beats Invacare Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress replacement systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Perfecto2, Perfecto2 V, and Platinum brands; Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems; and Invacare SOLO2 and XPO2 transportable oxygen concentrators. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.