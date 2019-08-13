Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Comparing side by side

Both Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthofix Medical Inc. 54 2.22 N/A 0.49 108.42 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.97 N/A -0.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Orthofix Medical Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Orthofix Medical Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthofix Medical Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1%

Volatility & Risk

Orthofix Medical Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.4 beta. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a 1.26 beta and it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Orthofix Medical Inc. is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.3. The Current Ratio of rival GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Orthofix Medical Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthofix Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Orthofix Medical Inc. has an average price target of $71, and a 34.75% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is $11, which is potential 69.23% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is looking more favorable than Orthofix Medical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orthofix Medical Inc. and GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 93%. 3.2% are Orthofix Medical Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% are GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orthofix Medical Inc. 6.01% 2.26% -1.62% 1.02% -10.99% 1.83% GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81%

For the past year Orthofix Medical Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Orthofix Medical Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures. The Biologics segment provides a portfolio of regenerative products and tissue forms that allow physicians to treat a range of spinal and orthopedic conditions. The Extremity Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets orthopedic products used in fracture repair, deformity correction, and bone reconstruction procedures. The Spine Fixation segment designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of implant products used in surgical procedures of the spine. The company markets and distributes its products directly, as well as through independent distributors and independent sales representatives to hospitals, doctors, and other healthcare providers. Orthofix International N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.