Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Epizyme (EPZM)’s Sentiment Is 1.74

Epizyme Inc (EPZM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 66 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 38 sold and decreased stock positions in Epizyme Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 74.53 million shares, up from 62.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Epizyme Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 25 Increased: 36 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to report $0.40 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.76% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. OFIX’s profit would be $7.63 million giving it 31.17 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Orthofix Medical Inc.’s analysts see 48.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 170,483 shares traded or 24.96% up from the average. Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) has risen 1.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.46% the S&P500. Some Historical OFIX News: 13/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Appointment of John Sicard to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 Orthofix Secures FDA And CE Mark Approvals For New PhysioStim Bone Growth Stimulators; 30/04/2018 – Orthofix 1Q EPS 27c; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SEES DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP DILUTED SHR, ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 12 MONTHS OF PMA APPROVAL IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Orthofix Announces Agreement To Acquire Spinal Kinetics; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR ITS NEW INTERNAL FIXATION SYSTEM, G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX GETS FDA 510(K) CLEARANCE OF G-BEAM FUSION BEAMING SYS; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Orthofix, Inc- ORTHOFIX, Connector System, LARGE SET SCREW, REF 79-2002; 15/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – TERMS OF DEAL INCLUDE $45 MLN IN CASH CLOSING CONSIDERATION PLUS UP TO $60 MLN IN CONTINGENT MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 13/03/2018 – ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL NV – SICARD’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 DIRECTORS, 8 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Orthofix International N.V., a medical device company, provides reconstructive and regenerative orthopedic and spine solutions to physicians worldwide. The company has market cap of $950.87 million. It operates through four divisions: BioStim, Biologics, Extremity Fixation, and Spine Fixation. It has a 99.94 P/E ratio. The BioStim segment makes, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to improve fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The Company’s product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma ; Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc holds 8.33% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. for 1.49 million shares. Opaleye Management Inc. owns 1.37 million shares or 4.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nea Management Company Llc has 4.42% invested in the company for 6.88 million shares. The California-based Redmile Group Llc has invested 2.81% in the stock. Consonance Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 3.48 million shares.