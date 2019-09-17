Orrstown Financial Services Upped By $740,632 Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding; Cosan Limited Class A (CZZ) Sellers Decreased By 18.36% Their Shorts

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 789.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc acquired 17,224 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 19,407 shares with $840,000 value, up from 2,183 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $203.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 17.40 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Phase 4 Study Is Regulatory Post Marketing Commitment in U.S., EU; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VIFOR PHARMA INC FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF RETACRIT IN CERTAIN CHANNELS; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer to Resolve Claims It Used Foundation as Conduit to Pay Copays of Medicare Patients Taking Three Pfizer Drugs; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs

Cosan Limited Class A (NYSE:CZZ) had a decrease of 18.36% in short interest. CZZ’s SI was 1.25 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.36% from 1.54M shares previously. With 747,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Cosan Limited Class A (NYSE:CZZ)’s short sellers to cover CZZ’s short positions. The SI to Cosan Limited Class A’s float is 1.44%. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 1.02 million shares traded or 15.75% up from the average. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 17/04/2018 – COSAN CSAN3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 54 FROM BRL 48; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol, and fuel businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The companyÂ’s RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol. It has a 27.7 P/E ratio. This segment is also involved in activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse; and holds interests in companies involved in research and development on new technology.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pfizer has $48 highest and $3600 lowest target. $40.67’s average target is 10.43% above currents $36.83 stock price. Pfizer had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was upgraded by DZ Bank. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, April 1.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $104,160 was bought by Gottlieb Scott.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,668 shares to 50 valued at $18,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 4,515 shares and now owns 3,598 shares. Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings.