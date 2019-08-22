Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed Its Position in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) by $697,254 as Shares Rose; Mcdonalds (MCD) Position Maintained by Savant Capital Llc

Savant Capital Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Savant Capital Llc bought 4,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 22,816 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33M, up from 18,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Savant Capital Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $220.71. About 1.83 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 21/03/2018 – Cramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 85.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 8,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119,000, down from 10,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $86.32. About 966,218 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Savant Capital Llc, which manages about $532.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,386 shares to 48,868 shares, valued at $13.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 38,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,458 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).