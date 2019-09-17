Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed Its Apple Com (AAPL) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Increased Enbridge (ENB) Holding

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 591,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 3.10M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.88M, up from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 1.67 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 06/03/2018 ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,598 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 8,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $994.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $220.17. About 14.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR JUNE QTR BY 3.2 MLN UNITS TO 40.3 MLN UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 28/05/2018 – Display Makers Dip on Report Apple OLED Shift in 2019 (Correct); 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 167,738 shares to 958,826 shares, valued at $20.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 76,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,871 shares, and cut its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP).

