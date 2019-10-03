Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed By $1.03 Million Its Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) Stake; Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust (DUC)’s Sentiment Is 1.78

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc (DUC) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 16 active investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 9 cut down and sold their stakes in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 15.48 million shares, up from 15.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Duff & Phelps Utility & Corporate Bond Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN) stake by 80.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 5,593 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 1,320 shares with $244,000 value, down from 6,913 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A now has $117.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $184.85. About 2.84 million shares traded or 52.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp stated it has 6,756 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc invested in 4,010 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc reported 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). American National Bank & Trust invested in 1.72% or 29,439 shares. Amer stated it has 124 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 205,810 are held by Suncoast Equity Mngmt. Westwood Management Il invested in 0.05% or 1,900 shares. Martin Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.36% or 72,259 shares. Haverford Fin invested 4.73% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Numerixs Investment Techs stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 77,763 shares stake. Spectrum Management Grp Inc stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 3,899 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 319,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie has 1.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Among 7 analysts covering Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (NYSE:ACN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) has $22800 highest and $18600 lowest target. $211.71’s average target is 14.53% above currents $184.85 stock price. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) had 11 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 27 report. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, September 12.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $249.66 million. The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 18.61 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets.