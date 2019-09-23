Orrstown Financial Services Stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America Icom New (RGA) Lifted by $681,096; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America Icom New (RGA) by 14553.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 4,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 4,396 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $686,000, up from 30 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America Icom New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $158.66. About 491,656 shares traded or 58.42% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q OPER EPS $1.61, EST. $2.49; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 23/04/2018 – RGA Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP AMENDS BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft previously allowed partners it created technology with to commercialize it through licensing agreements; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 8,169 shares to 2,931 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prns Lc holds 2,239 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% stake. Duncker Streett And, Missouri-based fund reported 931 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 158,135 shares. Fmr Ltd Co stated it has 1.88 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tudor Corporation Et Al holds 0.02% or 4,787 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 16,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.48% or 352,400 shares. First Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 123,574 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has 20,961 shares. Magnetar Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,290 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd Company has 21,550 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Alphaone Service Lc has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New Jersey-based Edgestream LP has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 43,446 were accumulated by Brick And Kyle Assocs. Moreover, Pacific Global Invest Mgmt Co has 4.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,683 shares. Reik & Ltd Llc holds 0.54% or 14,986 shares in its portfolio. Insight 2811 has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lagoda Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 2,950 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 412,003 were reported by Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership. Excalibur Mngmt Corp invested in 4.42% or 35,777 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl has invested 5.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Republic Inv Mgmt has invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Birinyi Assoc Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 50,335 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.25% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 37,269 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Limited Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.