Orrstown Financial Services Raised Its Toro Co Com (TTC) Position; Potbelly Has 0.58 Sentiment

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 29 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 50 sold and reduced equity positions in Potbelly Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 13.79 million shares, down from 16.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Potbelly Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 27 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

3G Capital Partners Lp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation for 875,130 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.09% invested in the company for 153,808 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $106.48 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.

Analysts await Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PBPB’s profit will be $237,683 for 112.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Potbelly Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) stake by 8,169 shares to 2,931 valued at $244,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (NYSE:GS) stake by 3,647 shares and now owns 345 shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold TTC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 1.70% more from 82.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.