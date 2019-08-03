Orrstown Financial Services Position in Whirlpool (WHR) Has Trimmed by $324,456 as Stock Value Rose; Boston Partners Increased Its Holding in Eaton Plc (ETN) by $238.29 Million as Share Price Rose

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 88.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 324 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 876,272 shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

Boston Partners increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 40.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 2.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 10.27 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.28 million, up from 7.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 2.65 million shares traded or 20.91% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 8,095 shares to 167,252 shares, valued at $154.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 131,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,553 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has 9,983 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. State Street holds 0.12% or 18.73M shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Fulton Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Appleton Ltd Liability holds 2,589 shares. Moreover, Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 2.67% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, South Street Limited Liability Co has 0.47% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 17,877 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Management Corp holds 11,117 shares. Dt Invest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 51,577 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Trust has 2,053 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 230 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04M for 8.90 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Inc accumulated 21,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 31,379 shares. Regent Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Farmers State Bank invested in 0.02% or 304 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 11,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0% or 179 shares. Norinchukin Bank The reported 12,749 shares. Westpac stated it has 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 19,892 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 108 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 101,852 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 103,041 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 48,982 are owned by Mackay Shields. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,006 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Hsbc Holdings Plc stated it has 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Whirlpool Corporation Scores 100 Percent on 2019 Disability Equality Index – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool declares $1.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.