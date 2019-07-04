Orrstown Financial Services Position In Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Was Has Raised; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Value Rose, Triple Frond Partners Lifted Stake

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – MCD: CONTRIBUTING 55% OF CAPITAL FOR FRANCHISE STORE REMODELS; 22/04/2018 – McDonald’s tests new approach to overlooked environmental scourge: The plastic straw; 20/04/2018 – WALMART – STEVE EASTERBROOK, CEO OF MCDONALD’S, AS A NEW INDEPENDENT NOMINEE TO BOARD; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement:; 22/05/2018 – Workers hit McDonald’s with new sexual harassment claims; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Infected worker may have given McDonald’s customers hepatitis

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88M, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $273.08. About 1.85 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. 1,328 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $233,662 were sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million. 3,036 McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares with value of $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel. 22,036 shares were sold by Gibbs Robert Lane, worth $3.99M on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,126 shares to 1,582 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 9,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,270 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT).