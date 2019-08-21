Orrstown Financial Services Position in Dominion Res Va New Com (D) Decreased by $589,760; Uss Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Take (TTWO) as Stock Price Rose

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 51.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 705,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 661,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.41M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 1.14M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (D) by 76.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2,449 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $188,000, down from 10,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 3.16M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought NCR (NYSE:NCR) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 18% – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dominion Energy (D) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Despite court rulings, Dominion CEO remains optimistic about Atlantic Coast Pipeline – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

