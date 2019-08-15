Orrstown Financial Services Lowered Whirlpool (WHR) Holding By $324,456; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) stake by 185.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp acquired 650,000 shares as American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL)’s stock declined 15.42%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 1.00M shares with $14.31 million value, up from 350,000 last quarter. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) now has $807.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 2.12 million shares traded or 12.49% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) stake by 88.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 2,458 shares as Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)’s stock rose 4.09%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 324 shares with $43,000 value, down from 2,782 last quarter. Whirlpool Corporation now has $8.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.33% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $129.82. About 748,046 shares traded or 1.21% up from the average. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL 1Q ONGOING EPS $2.81, EST. $2.97; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Net $94M; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whirlpool Won’t Make Your Portfolio Shine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Sees Some Upside In Whirlpool After Solid Q2, Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 22.73% above currents $129.82 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Longbow upgraded the shares of WHR in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, June 6 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 17 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 EPS, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04 million for 8.52 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Management Limited holds 0.26% or 34,131 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 19 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 90,545 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding owns 44,638 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Horizon Invs Llc has invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 42,003 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0.01% or 2,857 shares. Stevens Capital Lp reported 29,361 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sei Investments reported 48,946 shares. Quantum Cap holds 7,328 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 94,725 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,715 shares. Private Advisor Gp Llc holds 0.01% or 5,152 shares. 537,349 are held by Fmr Lc.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Altaba Inc stake by 136,377 shares to 57,500 valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machs (Call) (NYSE:IBM) stake by 6,800 shares and now owns 75,700 shares. Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs has $22 highest and $1200 lowest target. $17.25’s average target is 140.25% above currents $7.18 stock price. American Axle \u0026 Mfg Hldgs had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. Barclays Capital maintained American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of AXL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.