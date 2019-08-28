Orrstown Financial Services Lowered Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Holding By $697,254; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Walt Disney (DIS) Stake

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) stake by 85.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 8,826 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 1,498 shares with $119,000 value, down from 10,324 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp Com now has $16.93B valuation. The stock decreased 5.38% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 1.81 million shares traded or 35.40% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Walt Disney (DIS) stake by 9.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company acquired 26,789 shares as Walt Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 296,877 shares with $32.96M value, up from 270,088 last quarter. Walt Disney now has $242.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fruth Invest Management owns 1.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24,972 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Lc has 0.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Redwood Capital Management Ltd Com holds 20,943 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) reported 1.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 21,026 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.83% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Leavell Inv Management owns 62,046 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,806 shares. Trust Communication Of Virginia Va holds 1.55% or 105,959 shares in its portfolio. Natl Pension reported 1.90M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.57 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Cna Financial Corp holds 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 32,969 shares. St James Llc has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 23.24M shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stake by 18,577 shares to 464,264 valued at $47.00M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Boeing (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,161 shares and now owns 99,401 shares. Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 15.00% above currents $134.49 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. JP Morgan maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, April 12. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16.