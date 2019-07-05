Orrstown Financial Services Lifted Its Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Stake; Deutsch BK Contingent Cap TR V TR Pfd Secs (DKT) SI Decreased By 35.71%

Deutsch BK Contingent Cap TR V TR Pfd Secs (NYSE:DKT) had a decrease of 35.71% in short interest. DKT’s SI was 23,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 35.71% from 36,400 shares previously. With 78,200 avg volume, 0 days are for Deutsch BK Contingent Cap TR V TR Pfd Secs (NYSE:DKT)’s short sellers to cover DKT’s short positions. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 79,574 shares traded. Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V TR PFD SEC 8.05% (NYSE:DKT) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) stake by 363.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc acquired 3,093 shares as Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD)’s stock rose 14.31%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 3,943 shares with $748,000 value, up from 850 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp Com now has $162.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 2.23M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 27/04/2018 – McDonald’s Fresh Beef, Value Meals on Menu — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: STARTED 2 FOR $4 BREAKFAST DEAL ON MONDAY IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES U.S. COMMODITY PRICES EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 20/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N -TO PARTNER WITH FRANCHISEES, SUPPLIERS TO REDUCE GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS RELATED TO MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS, OFFICES BY 36% BY 2030; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V TR PFD SEC 8.05% (NYSE:DKT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DB Recovered 60%, Preferred Stocks Are Still High Yield – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Preferred Stocks And Baby Bonds: Redeemed Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank: Preferred Stock At Nearly 8% Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on December 30, 2016. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V TR PFD SEC 8.05% (NYSE:DKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc.: Preferred Tender Lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair Broadcast Group To Acquire 21 Regional Sports Networks From Disney At A Valuation Of $10.6 Billion – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDonald’s: Growth Is Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s: The Golden Arches Have Lost Their Luster – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About McDonaldâ€™s Corporation (MCD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America Likes McDonald’s Stock A Little More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 15,382 shares to 5,063 valued at $272,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) stake by 7,760 shares and now owns 2,449 shares. Dowdupont Inc Com was reduced too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $23.79 million activity. $13.62M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) shares were sold by Fairhurst David Ogden. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662 on Wednesday, February 13. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. $5.41M worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by MCKENNA ANDREW J on Thursday, January 31. 3,036 shares were sold by Henry Daniel, worth $537,767 on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 14 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. McDonald’s had 26 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, February 19. Cowen & Co maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $205 target. Wells Fargo maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $21800 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, June 28 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 14 report.