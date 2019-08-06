Orrstown Financial Services Lifted Brown & Brown (BRO) Stake; Patrick Industries (PATK)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Patrick Industries Inc (PATK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 88 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 81 cut down and sold their equity positions in Patrick Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 51.77 million shares, up from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Patrick Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 59 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) stake by 2637.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc acquired 21,627 shares as Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)’s stock rose 14.68%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 22,447 shares with $662,000 value, up from 820 last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc now has $9.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 1.97 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity. PROCTOR H PALMER JR also bought $179,806 worth of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) on Thursday, July 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd has 17,775 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 252,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Southeast Asset Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 58,976 shares. Clarkston Limited Liability Corp has 4.90M shares for 4.79% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh holds 0.26% or 158,058 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability accumulated 17,500 shares. Select Equity Gru Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 9.33M shares. Amp Cap owns 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 25,220 shares. Principal Fincl Gru owns 9.86M shares. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 32,928 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.31% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.05% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 64,600 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 30,000 shares. Teton Advsrs invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 12,014 shares to 1,524 valued at $60,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (NYSE:ABC) stake by 8,826 shares and now owns 1,498 shares. Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) was reduced too.

Analysts await Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, down 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. PATK’s profit will be $25.99M for 9.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Patrick Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.63% negative EPS growth.

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The Company’s Manufacturing segment makes and fabricates decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fabricated aluminum products; wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertops; cabinet doors and components; hardwood furniture; fiberglass bath and shower surrounds and fixtures; fiberglass marine helms; fiberglass and plastic component products; slide-out trim and fascia; interior passage doors; RV paintings; softwoods lumber; simulated wood and stone products; slotwall panels and components; and others. It has a 9.75 P/E ratio. It also offers custom fabrication, edge-banding, drilling, boring, and cut-to-size services.

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 5.44% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. for 864,825 shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 186,747 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 1.89% invested in the company for 144,500 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. has invested 1.33% in the stock. Nbw Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,950 shares.

The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 199,369 shares traded or 19.06% up from the average. Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) has declined 24.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q EPS $1.20; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Patrick Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PATK); 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries Expects the Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Net Income Per Shr