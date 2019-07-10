Orrstown Financial Services Increased Brown & Brown (BRO) Stake; Weiss Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Ani Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Stake

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP) stake by 26.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 28,200 shares as Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)’s stock rose 17.95%. The Weiss Asset Management Lp holds 79,571 shares with $5.61M value, down from 107,771 last quarter. Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $990.44 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $82.21. About 138,617 shares traded. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) has risen 12.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ANIP News: 18/04/2018 – ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval of Morphine Sulfate Oral Solution; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANI WILL ACQUIRE LICENSE, SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR A SECOND PIPELINE PRODUCT, DICLOFENAC-MISOPROSTOL DR TABLETS; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL; 03/04/2018 IDT AUSTRALIA LTD IDT.AX – TO DIVEST A SELECTION OF ITS GENERIC PRODUCT PORTFOLIO TO ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANIP); 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – UPON DEAL CLOSING , ANI TO BUY PRODUCT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 5 APPROVED GENERIC ANDAS, 1 PIPELINE PRODUCT, ERYTHROMYCIN IR TABLETS; 18/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL IS RESULT OF DIVESTITURE PROCESS MANDATED IN CONNECTION WITH AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICAL’S PROPOSED DEAL WITH IMPAX LABORATORIES; 27/04/2018 – ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SIGNS PACTS TO BUY GENERIC PRODUCTS, ASSETS; 04/04/2018 – ANI Acquires 23 ANDAs from IDT Australia, Ltd

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) stake by 2637.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Orrstown Financial Services Inc acquired 21,627 shares as Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)’s stock rose 11.49%. The Orrstown Financial Services Inc holds 22,447 shares with $662,000 value, up from 820 last quarter. Brown & Brown Inc now has $9.80B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 787,071 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased Dowdupont Inc Com stake by 9,220 shares to 12,270 valued at $654,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) stake by 5,126 shares and now owns 1,582 shares. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mngmt invested in 0% or 9,278 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.11% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.06% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Comerica Comml Bank owns 148,258 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl Corp has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 8,617 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 121,000 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc reported 12,569 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Park National Corporation Oh has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.02% or 82,800 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc invested in 0.02% or 1,120 shares. Destination Wealth accumulated 354 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc reported 1.05M shares. Rowland Inv Counsel Adv reported 5,845 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) or 421,065 shares.

Analysts await ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. ANIP’s profit will be $14.22 million for 17.42 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ANIP shares while 40 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 5.50% more from 7.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,705 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability holds 47,768 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 43,039 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.05% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) or 5,100 shares. Fmr Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 16,771 shares. 737 are owned by Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 81,785 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Corporation has 1% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) for 140,977 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Financial Bank Of America De has 13,009 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 4,443 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP). Dana Investment Advisors invested in 0.1% or 30,105 shares. New York-based Millennium Ltd Llc has invested 0% in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $173,240 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $173,240 were bought by HAUGHEY THOMAS on Wednesday, May 15.

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased Thunder Bridge Acquisition L stake by 471,226 shares to 1.35M valued at $13.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vantage Energy Acquisition stake by 2.05M shares and now owns 3.93M shares. Alberton Acquisition Corp was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has $80 highest and $7300 lowest target. $75’s average target is -8.77% below currents $82.21 stock price. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Canaccord Genuity.