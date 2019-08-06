Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Both Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 2.80 N/A 1.20 19.11 Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 25 2.50 N/A 2.04 11.97

In table 1 we can see Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.’s beta is 0.2 which is 80.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares and 30.5% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares. About 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59% Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. -8.64% -8.91% 6.84% 10.47% 16.78% 20.81%

For the past year Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than Hawthorn Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans. It also provides trust services, Internet banking services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes, and debit cards. The company operates 24 banking offices. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is based in Jefferson City, Missouri.