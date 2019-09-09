Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA), both competing one another are Regional – Northeast Banks companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 21 2.90 N/A 1.20 19.11 Century Bancorp Inc. 84 4.11 N/A 5.10 16.42

In table 1 we can see Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Century Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Century Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is presently more expensive than Century Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7% Century Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 0.57 beta indicates that its volatility is 43.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Century Bancorp Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Century Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42% and 51.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 69.9% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59% Century Bancorp Inc. 1.32% -6.19% -8.1% 8.65% 9.98% 23.65%

For the past year Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than Century Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Century Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.