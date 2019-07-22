Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) Contrasting side by side

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) and The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 3.25 N/A 1.43 14.66 The First of Long Island Corporation 22 4.88 N/A 1.62 13.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation. The First of Long Island Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.7% The First of Long Island Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.67 beta. From a competition point of view, The First of Long Island Corporation has a 0.7 beta which is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and The First of Long Island Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 55.2%. About 3.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of The First of Long Island Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 1.95% 8.68% -0.52% -2.97% -19.62% 14.77% The First of Long Island Corporation -0.75% -0.62% 0.94% 8.63% -8.04% 12.93%

For the past year Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than The First of Long Island Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors The First of Long Island Corporation beats Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.