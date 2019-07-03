Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Northeast Banks companies, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 3.30 N/A 1.43 14.66 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.34 N/A 1.33 12.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. Horizon Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Orrstown Financial Services Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.7% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.67 shows that Orrstown Financial Services Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Horizon Bancorp Inc. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 48.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.5% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 1.95% 8.68% -0.52% -2.97% -19.62% 14.77% Horizon Bancorp Inc. -2.33% 1.18% -3.25% -4.55% -17.15% 3.68%

For the past year Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. beats Horizon Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.