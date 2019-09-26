Orrstown Financial Services Holds Stake in Pfizer Com (PFE); Cypress Funds Continues to Hold Position in Intuit (INTU)

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The hedge fund held 176,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.99 million, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $269.72. About 794,023 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 789.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 17,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 19,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $840,000, up from 2,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.79. About 12.74 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 01/05/2018 – PFE HASN’T GOTTEN ‘ACCEPTABLE OFFER’ FOR CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER’S MYLOTARG WITH DAUNORUBICIN & CYTARABINE APPROVED BY EU; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES PHASE 1B CLINICAL TRIAL FOR DMD TREATMENT; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF RETACRIT TO HOSPIRA INC, A PFIZER COMPANY; 07/03/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights – 2017 Update – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania has 1.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mrj Capital invested in 2% or 79,753 shares. Moreover, Td Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Chemung Canal Trust has invested 1.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm has 79,477 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Randolph Com Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 427,265 shares. Opus Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 1.08% or 132,000 shares. Letko Brosseau Assocs accumulated 2.07 million shares. Marietta Inv Llc has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hengehold Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 87,121 shares. Aimz Invest Ltd Com accumulated 17,947 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Btr Capital Management reported 196,786 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Janney Cap Mgmt Llc invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 181,449 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Woodstock holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 144,788 shares.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $73.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,515 shares to 3,598 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH) by 4,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

