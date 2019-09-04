Orrstown Financial Services Holds Position in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC); Brant Point Investment Management Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Has Lowered by $1.59 Million

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 872.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 5,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 6,516 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $730,000, up from 670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.07. About 15,863 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.72, REV VIEW $18.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 16/05/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO. COMMENTS ON MERGER PACT W/ ESSENDANT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – IN TRANSACTIONS IN MERGER DEAL & SEPARATION DEAL, GPC TO TRANSFER CERTAIN WHOLLY OWNED UNITS ENGAGED IN BUSINESS PRODUCTS GROUP TO SPINCO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – BEFORE DISTRIBUTION, SPINCO WILL ENTER INTO CREDIT FACILITY FOR UP TO $400 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 63,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The hedge fund held 185,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, down from 248,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 128,290 shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 17/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Results of Annual Shareholder Meeting; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP TO MERGE WITH MB FINANCIAL, INC. CREATING A LEADING RETAIL AND COMMERCIAL FRANCHISE IN THE ATTRACTIVE CHICAGO MARKET; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q EPS 97C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – 2 MEMBERS OF MB FINANCIAL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE EXPECTED TO JOIN FIFTH THIRD BANCORP BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 20/03/2018 – Brian Lamb Named One of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 22/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on the Proposed Acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $909M

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9,477 shares to 2,263 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,582 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Etf (IWB).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: A-Rod, NY Yankees, Audax, Pacific Equity, Warren Equity – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 48,500 shares to 130,651 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE) by 21,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).