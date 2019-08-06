Orrstown Financial Services Holding in Amerisourcebergen Com (ABC) Cut as Shares Rose; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Holding Held by Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 52.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 26,640 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.59M shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Alibaba Group Holding’s plan to launch a version of the Alipay mobile payment service in Japan has hit a snag, as banks withhold cooperation out of concern over potential data leaks into China; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 25/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 19/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu, Alibaba, BP Trade Actively; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB RECEIVES PROPOSAL FROM ALIBABA ON DATA CENTERS; 13/04/2018 – RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE MIKHAIL PROKHOROV SELLS 49 PCT IN BROOKLYN NETS TO ALIBABA GROUP CO-FOUNDER JOE TSAI – TEAM WEBSITE

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 85.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 8,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 1,498 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119,000, down from 10,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.34 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,475 shares to 21,610 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,455 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).