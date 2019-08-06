Orrstown Financial Services Holding in American Electric Co (AEP) Increased as Share Value Rose; Fpr Partners Holding in Viasat (VSAT) Has Lowered by $26.80 Million

Fpr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc sold 348,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 5.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $442.44 million, down from 6.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 601,507 shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – Clarus Becomes Master Agent of Viasat Business Internet Services; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Pdt Line; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in American Electric Co (AEP) by 1778.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 6,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,949 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $582,000, up from 370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in American Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 2.80M shares traded or 30.02% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Named Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion For Fourth Consecutive Year – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Schedules Live Webcast Of Quarterly Earnings Call – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,496 shares to 1,302 shares, valued at $271,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) by 2,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Northern Tru owns 0.12% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5.86 million shares. 22,989 were accumulated by Captrust. 2,628 are held by Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.16% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 392,537 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 205,146 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 485 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability accumulated 3,629 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus holds 0.02% or 11,996 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 11,052 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 244,500 shares stake. Stanley reported 26,371 shares. Verus Fincl Prns reported 3,350 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss Incorporated reported 9,929 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 332,848 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,698 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $128.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 33,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.78M shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $143,000 was sold by LAY B ALLEN. On Wednesday, February 13 Dirks Bruce Leroy sold $1.84M worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 25,000 shares. $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares were sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 14,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication accumulated 51,384 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 13,473 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 146,255 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Geode Management Lc reported 0.01% stake. Baupost Gp Ltd Co Ma reported 13.73 million shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Bridger Ltd Liability reported 480,179 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Prudential Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 4,300 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 0.53% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Smithfield Tru reported 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Finance Engines Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). South Dakota Council accumulated 139,917 shares.