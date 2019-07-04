Orrstown Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position in Honeywell Intl Com (HON) by $815,034 as Share Price Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Ci Investments Has Lowered Holding

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 76.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 5,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,582 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 6,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Alessandro Gili as Financial Chief of Transportation Systems Spinoff; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 61.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 94,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,058 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14 million, down from 152,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 25/04/2018 – BOEING ASSESSING `UPWARD MARKET PRESSURE’ ON 737 OUTPUT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Signs Letter of Intent for Buying 10 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 274,775 shares to 364,653 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 323,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Shares for $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50 million worth of stock or 26,557 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co, a Texas-based fund reported 130,240 shares. Coldstream Capital Management holds 30,920 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Florida-based Camarda Financial Advsr Llc has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc stated it has 3,456 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.22% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 260,183 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company reported 0.92% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maryland Capital Management holds 7,720 shares. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Harvey Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 15,980 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested 2.81% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 7.83% stake. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smith Asset Mngmt Group Limited Partnership holds 214,405 shares. Hbk Investments Lp invested 0.74% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aldebaran Financial, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,548 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares to 16,052 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $154,143 were sold by Paz George.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fire Group holds 2.25% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Aimz Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,055 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Fincl Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 450 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0.45% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc has 2,309 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 12,816 shares stake. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 0.62% or 584,575 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,973 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.76% or 689,197 shares. Moreover, Oxbow Advsrs has 0.44% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Bank & Trust Of The West reported 16,670 shares stake. 7,350 are owned by Howard Capital Mngmt. First Manhattan holds 1.71 million shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank has 0.14% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,429 shares.

