Orrstown Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple Com (AAPL) by $889,455 as Stock Price Rose; Chesley Taft & Associates Position in Bb&T (BBT) Lifted by $852,110 as Share Value Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 17,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 448,402 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.03 million, up from 431,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.28M shares traded or 39.70% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 26/04/2018 – BB&T Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3,598 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 8,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 24/05/2018 – Whip yourself into shape by using this Apple Watch feature to compete against friends and family; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 26,019 shares to 185,187 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. by 11,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,037 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BB&T files $9B mixed shelf registration – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local bank branches continue to disappear. Here are the banks with the biggest cuts. – Washington Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BB&T and SunTrust will become Truist. That means a leadership change in Greater Washington. – Washington Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BB&T Decreases Prime Lending Rate – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Highlights From Apple’s Event – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy $1 Trillion Apple (AAPL) Stock on iPhone 11 & Streaming TV Potential? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bear (Goldman) Makes Big Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.